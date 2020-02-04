South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020: Joe Root vs Andile Phehlukwayo and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out For in Cape Town

Joe Root and Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After securing the four-match Test series 3-1, England will be eager to make their claim in the limited-overs format as well. The three-game ODI series will begin on February 4, 2020 (Tuesday) and the first match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. South Africa were underwhelming in the Test series and need to put on a better performance in the One Day internationals. Ahead of this clash, we take a look at some of the exciting mini battles that will be at play in South Africa vs England 1st ODI. South Africa Vs England, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

The Proteas had a poor display in the Test series and the frailties in their batting line-up were exposed as no one other than Quinton de Kock were able to give a good account of themselves. And as a result, the hosts are giving chances to some new faces such as Janneman Malan, Bjorn Fortunin and Kyle Verrynne. The visitors, on the other hand, will be without some of their key players such as Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler who are out of the series. While Joe Denly and Dawid Malan have been named as their replacements. South Africa vs England Head-to-Head Record.

Quinton de Kock vs Sam Curran

Quinton de Kock has been named as the captain of the South Africa team in the absence of Faf Du Plessis. So the left-handed-batsmen will have a big job in front of him to lead his side against the reigning world champions. Sam Curran has been on the rise ever since bursting out on the scene and was one of the bowlers who got the Proteas keeper out on various occasions in the Tests, so this will be an interesting battle. South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI.

Jonny Bairstow vs Lungi Ngidi

In the absence of South Africa’s premium pace bowler Kagiso Rabada, the onus will be on Lungi Ngidi to provide the necessary breakthroughs. Ngidi is making his comeback after an injury and will be one of the most important players for the Proteas. Bairstow will probably open the batting for the visitors and will look to take the attack to the opposition from the get-go. So it will be interesting to see how Ngidi tackles Bairstow’s aggressive approach at the start.

Joe Root vs Andile Phehlukwayo

England’s Test captain Joe Root will have a big say in the ODI series as he along with captain Eoin Morgan is one of the most experienced players on the team. Coming at number three the 29-year-old will face Phehlukwayo on a regular basis as the medium pace bowler is one of South Africa’s main wicket-taker in the middle period of the match.

After a disappointing Test series, the Proteas will be looking to make a comeback in the limited over’s format. Wicket-Keeper batsmen Quinton de Kock will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Faf du Plessis. This will be a test of character for the home side as they take on a confident English side.