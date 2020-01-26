South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test 2019-20 Day 3: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for SA vs ENG Test from Johannesburg

Quinton de Kock (Photo Credits: Getty)

Stumps on Day 2 of the fourth Test match between South Africa and England and the hosts are in a delicate situation. At the end of the day's play, Proteas are struggling at 88/6 and are still trailing by 312 runs. It was a similar story in the batting department for South Africa as they crumbled under pressure and once again Quinton de Kock showed some fight. Meanwhile, fans searching for SA vs ENG 4th Test live score and ball-by-ball commentary can scroll down below for more details. South Africa Vs England, Live Cricket Score 4th Test Match.

Though none of the English batsmen were able to reach the three-figure mark, they all contributed with the bat to put on a massive score of 400 for the first innings. Zak Crawley, Joe Root and Ollie Pope completed half-centuries while Dominic Sibley, Mark Wood and Stuart Broad contributed with important runs. South Africa struggled to get off the mark as the opening duo struggled to find their timing and Mark Wood provided the breakthrough by dismissing Pieter Malan on 15. Then the Proteas batting crumbled with just three batsmen reaching double figures.

Quinton de Kock is still out there and will be South Africas’ last hope of getting out of this dangerous situation. The hosts are heading towards yet another defeat at home if they don’t manage to pull off a miraculous escape in SA vs ENG 4th Test.

Teams:

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Jofra Archer.

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keegan Petersen, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Temba Bavuma.