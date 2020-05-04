Spell Against India During Karachi Test 2006 Was One of My Best, Says Former Pakistan Bowler Mohammad Asif

File picture of Mohammad Asif (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mohammad Asif was regarded as one of the best swing bowlers Pakistan has ever produced. Despite his tainted career, Asif impressed one and all when it came to swing bowling. Asif in his career before the spot-fixing scandal had batsmen in all sorts of trouble. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Asif said that he loved every spell he bowled, but if he had to pick one performance, it would be the 2006 Karachi Test against India. In that Test match, Asif helped Pakistan win by 341 runs as he scalped seven wickets in the game. Spot-Fixing Scandal : Pakistan Cricket Board Never Tried to Save Me, Says Mohammad Asif.

"I enjoyed playing cricket to the core. I really loved it and that means that I loved every spell I bowled, because each spell had a story, a context and purpose to it. If for instance in some spell I wasn't getting a wicket, I was still learning something important about the batsman and how to get his wicket next time," said Asif.

"So my all spells were good, but if I had to narrow it down, I'd remember the Karachi Test against India. The biggest batting line-up of the time. I remember Shoaib Akhtar in the dressing room worrying about how we'd get them out. I just got them out and showed him. So that particular game I remember, and then that Kandy Test where I don't really remember who but either Umar Gul or Rao Iftikhar Anjum came to me and asked how the hell I was making the ball swing, when for them the ball wasn't moving at all. Anyway, I don't know, either I was in a hurry or probably they [Sri Lankan batsmen] were in a hurry (laughs). Those 11 wickets were fun," he added.

The tainted pacer also talked about his regrets having ended career on a sad note. "Of course. My ambition was to finish my career on a better note and I do have regrets. But that's a different story. I think whatever happened it had to happen and that's okay. Everyone has regrets in their life and a few want to talk about them, but I think I am fine. Everyone makes mistakes and I did too."

On Mohammed Amir retiring from Test cricket, Asif said, "I curse the PCB for how they rescued his career. But it was his obligation to help Pakistan cricket in a tough situation and he should have stayed, especially when they had helped him return. Anyway, it's the PCB's decision to let him go, but if he is meant to leave Test cricket at this age, it really is a curse upon those who fought so hard to bring him back. And did anyone ever take Amir's name, saying he was the toughest bowler to handle? Definitely no."

Asif before the spot-fixing scandal, for which he was banned for seven years, represented Pakistan in 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and 11 T20Is and picked 106, 46 and 13 wickets respectively.