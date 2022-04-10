Pune, Apr 10 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the death of a family member. PTI has learnt that Harshal exited the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family right after the game against Mumbai Indians. Harshal has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons and took two wickets on Saturday night in the team's seven wicket win over MI. Harshal Patel's Sister Dies During MI vs RCB IPL 2022 Match, Royal Challengers Bangalore Pacer Leaves Bio-bubble.

"Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12," said an IPL source.

RCB face Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

