In an unfortunate incident, as per multiple sources, Harshal Patel has lost his sister while he was playing in the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match on Saturday. The RCB pacer has now left the bio-bubble to be with his family in this tragic time.

The sister of Harshal Patel passed away, he has gone back home from Pune, stay strong Harshal and the whole family. (Source - Abhishek Tripathi from Dainik Jagran) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 10, 2022

Another Source

When the match was going on yesterday, Harshal Patel's sister passed away. He has gone to home for a day to be with the family. Such a sad, terrible news. Stay strong @HarshalPatel23. — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 10, 2022

