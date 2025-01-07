Cape Town [South Africa], January 7: South Africa's Test captain, Temba Bavuma, has described leading his team to their maiden ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final as the pinnacle of his Test career since debuting in 2014. "The highest point (is) probably now, qualifying for the (World Test Championship) Final," Bavuma said after their victory against Pakistan, as quoted by ICC. ICC Fines Pakistan Five WTC Points and 24% Match Fee For Slow Over-Rate in SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25 Against South Africa.

"That - next to me making my debut for South Africa - will be one of the biggest things," he added. "Hopefully, I'll be fit around the time. That's probably the biggest achievement for myself personally, and probably for the group as well," he said.

"We have an opportunity to do something special for the country. One thing I know is with that group of player everyone will try and run through a brick wall to make sure we get on the right side of that result," Bavuma noted.

South Africa secured their place in the one-off final with a commanding performance in the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion. This victory marked the culmination of a successful campaign in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, during which the Proteas won eight out of 12 Tests. Their dominant 10-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the final Test of the series sealed a 2-0 victory and confirmed their top position on the nine-team points table.

"As much as we have got the success, I don't think we are a well-oiled machine," Bavuma said, as quoted by ICC. "We have seen in certain moments of the game that we have let it go too much in the opposition's favour and it has taken some form of brilliance from us to bring it back," he said. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25: South Africa Records 7th Consecutive Test Victory After Beating Pakistan by 10 Wickets in Cape Town.

"When you speak about the special factor within the team, it is our ability to find a way (to win). We are still on a journey and not close to playing 100 percent. But there is something special brewing within the team and it will be scary when we are firing on all cylinders," he added.

Bavuma's side will face Australia in the WTC Final after the latter secured their spot with a 3-1 series win at home against India. Bavuma said on facing Australia, "Look, if I can choose one team, probably not Australia. But I mean it is what it is, right?" South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Opens Up on ICC WTC 2023–25 Final Face-Off Against Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground, Says ‘We Know How To Beat Them’.

"We'll prepare as well as we can for Australia. Probably, more mentally, like you say, to have those conversations, probably the guys who have been in those positions more than the younger guys, you don't want to burden them with whatever baggage that we come with," he said.

"We'll obviously have to adjust our processes for the conditions in England and obviously the opposition as well. But we'll stay true to that. And we'll go out and fight, whatever happens, we'll go out and fight," Bavuma added. The highly anticipated World Test Championship Final is set to take place at Lord's from June 11 to 16.

