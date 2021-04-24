Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2021. The SRH vs DC clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams head into this game on the back of great results and will look to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. T Natarajan Reportedly Ruled Out of IPL 2021 Due to Knee Injury.

Sunrisers Hyderabad put an end to their losing run as they defeated Punjab Kings in their previous game to record the first victory of the season, However, David Warner’s team will be without last season's star T Natarajan for the rest of the season due to injury. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have recorded back-to-back wins and are unlikely to make huge changes to their playing XI at the moment.

SRH vs DC, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keeper – Rishabh Pant (DC), Jonny Bairstow (SRH) must be your keepers.

SRH vs DC, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – David Warner (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Shikhar Dhawan (DC) must be the batsmen.

SRH vs DC, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Lalit Yadav (DC) must be the all-rounders.

SRH vs DC, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Amit Mishra (DC), Avesh Khan (DC) must be the bowlers.

SRH vs DC, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Jonny Bairstow (SRH), David Warner (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Lalit Yadav (DC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Amit Mishra (DC), Avesh Khan (DC).

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) must be selected as the captain of your CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team while Shikhar Dhawan (DC) can be named as the vice-captain.

