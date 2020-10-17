Sunrisers Hyderabad would be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders once again in the Dream11 IPL 2020 in the match number 35. This would be the double-header which would be held on October 18, 2020, and the match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The last time the two teams met each other, the Kolkata Knight Riders won the game by seven wickets with 12 balls to spare. Shubman Gill had scored 70 runs back then and led the team to a seven-wicket win. In this article, we shall have a look at seven things you need to know about the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have taken on each other on 18 occasions. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 11 games and the remaining have won by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH vs KKR Key Players

SRH could have David Warner and Priyam Garg as the key players. Whereas for the KKR, Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy could be outstanding performers

SRH vs KKR Mini-Battles

David Warner vs Varun Chakravarthy will be the fascinating battle to watch out for. Apart from it, Priyam Garg vs Andre Russell could be another battle within the main contest.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 34 Venue

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE will host the IPL 2020 match 25th between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH vs KKR Match Timings

The Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match 34 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

SRH vs KKR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

SRH vs KKR Likely Playing XIs

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

KKR Probable Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).