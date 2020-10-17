Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 35. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2020. Both SRH and KKR lost their previous two games in a row and are in urgent need for victory. The race for playoff has already begun and a victory here from now onwards for each team will mean a lot. SRH is led by David Warner, while KKR will play under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan. Meanwhile, you have a good chance to win big by selecting appropriate Dream11 team for SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020 and most importantly select the right captain and vice-captain. The captain fetches 2x point, while vice-captain 1.5x. We will also help you with a probable lineup that will help you create fantasy playing XI. SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 35.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is a wicket-keeper batsman for SRH. He opens up the batting for the orange army where he mostly makes a good amount of runs. Bairstow also takes fine catches behind stumps. The English player has the capability to take the game away from opponents single-handedly. From 8 matches so far in IPL 2020, Jonny Bairstow has scored 280 runs with a strike rate of 129.03. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan has taken up the charge for captaincy since KKR's last game against Mumbai Indians after Dinesh Karthik stepped down as skipper for the franchise. Morgan is a world-class T20 player who scores quick runs consistently and also takes sharp catches in the field. The English Cricket team white-ball skipper has made 214 runs from 8 games so far with a strike rate of 42.80.

SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XI

SRH Likely Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

KKR Likely Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

SRH lost to Chennai Super Kings in their previous match, while KKR got defeated by Mumbai Indians. KKR is at the 4th spot with 8 points, while SRH is at the 5th position with 6 points.

