Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match number 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 13. The SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 8 (Thursday). Both sides enter the fixture after facing defeats in their previous game. Both have also played five games each but while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won two, Kings XI Punjab have managed just one victory and lost four keeping them on the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for predictions to pick the best fantasy playing XI for SRH vs KXIP match should scroll down for all information. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab started their IPL 2020 campaign with a narrow super over loss to Delhi Capitals and followed it with a big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. But since then the KL Rahul-led side have lost three successive matches with their last defeat coming against Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets. David Warner’s side, on the other, overcame two consecutive defeats to make it two wins out of four games but faced a third defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians and are third from bottom on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Both these sides are filled with some fine wicket-keeper batsman. We will pick KL Rahul (KXIP), Nicholas Pooran (SRH) and Jonny Bairstow (SRH) as the three wicket-keepers for this fantasy side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), Kane Williamson (SRH) and Priyam Garg (SRH) will be the three batsmen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Abdul Samad (SRH) and Abhishek Sharma (SRH) can be picked as the two all-rounders for this team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mohammad Shami (KXIP), T Natarajan (SRH) and Rashid Khan (SRH) should be picked as the three bowling specialists.

Legspinner Rashid Khan (SRH) should be made the captain for this fantasy team while Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) can be made the vice-captain.

