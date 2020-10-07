Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on each other in the match number 22 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both Sunrisers and Kings XI have played five matches each so far. While SRH have won two matches, KXIP have won just games. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 match 22. SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 22.

Both Sunrisers and Kings XI come into the match with a defeat in their last respective games. While KXIP lost to Chennai Super Kings, SRH faced defeat against Mumbai Indians.

SRH vs KXIP Betting Odds and Betting Tips

In the Sunrisers vs Kings XI contest, bookmakers have rated the former as favourite. As per Bet365, SRH have been allotted betting odds of 1.80 and KXIP 2.00. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

SRH vs KXIP Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Given the form, Sunrises will start this contest as favourites. So, the David Warner-led side are not just bookmakers’ favourite but our as well.

SRH and KXIP have faced each other in 14 IPL matches. Sunrisers have won ten matches out of those while KXIP have emerged victorious in just four games.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).