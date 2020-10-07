The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are all set to take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall have a look at the weather and the pitch report in Dubai. In this article, let’s have a look at the weather and the pitch report of the match. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are all set to pit their wits against each other in the 22nd game of the Dream11 IPL 2020. A lot of hot weather for both teams will be on the cards. The temperature might be at around 34-33 degree Celcius, but it will give you a real feel of 37-38 degree. IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Names Prithvi Raj Yarra as Replacement for Injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

As the day proceeds, the mercury will drop down by a degree or so. By the end of the match, the weather will be around 32 degrees Celcius. There wouldn't be much of wind with 7 kmph predicted by Accuweather. The humidity will be placed at around 27 per cent. Dew will be around 13 degrees Celcius. Overall, there's no change in the weather conditions and are expected to remain as usual. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch:

The pitch is usually quite a confusing one as it is slow and would remain the same. The ground has presented a couple of super overs and has been difficult for the batsmen. The pitch is also expected to be the same.

