Lucknow Super Giants sealed their maiden IPL 2022 win by defeating the defending Champions Chennai Super Kings in an enthralling encounter on after losing to Gujarat Titans, thanks to some extra-ordinary batting performances from the side. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have played just one match till now in IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals and lost with a huge margin. In their next game, two teams will take on each other. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Aiden Markram (SRH)

After the batting line-up of Sunrisers Hyderabad crumbled against Rajasthan Royals in their first game of IPL 2022, Aiden Markram’s half-century gave SRH fans something to cheer about. He remained the highest scorer for his team. As Sunrisers Hyderabad plays Lucknow Super Giants next, Aiden Markram will be the player to watch out for.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Washington Sundar (SRH)

Another batter from Sunrisers Hyderabad, who played a decent inning against Rajasthan Royals was Washington Sundar. He came in at number eight and smashed a quick 40 off just 14 balls. Though his contribution went in vain but he will be looked up with much expectations as SRH face off LSG on Monday. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Match 12.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Quinton de Kock (LSG)

He opened the innings for Lucknow Super Giants along with the captain KL Rahul and gave his side a great start to chase the massive total of 211 against Chennai Super Kings. He made 61 runs off 45 balls. Quinton de Kock will surely be a key player during SRH vs LSG match.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Evin Lewis (LSG)

Though the openers of Lucknow Super Giants gave them a good start against Chennai Super Kings in their last game in IPL 2022 while chasing a mammoth total, after Manish Pandey’s wicket, the game seemed slipping from them until Evin Lewis arrived. He scored precious 55 off just 23 balls to get his team back on track. The left-hander will be one of the key players to watch out for.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

Although Chennai Super Kings posted a formidable total against Lucknow Super Giant, the latter kept taking wickets at regular intervals, with Ravi Bishnoi being the most economical. He picked up two wickets in four overs and gave away 24 runs. Bishnoi is one of the players who can make a difference.

