In the third match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB). SRH are the 2016 IPL winners while RCB have never won the tournament. The Virat Kohli-led side in fact finished at the bottom of the points table last year. And now will be looking to start afresh. Continue to read to find out how the Dubai weather will behave on September 21 as SRH faces RCB. SRH vs RCB Preview: 6 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3.

The SRH vs RCB takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The venue has already host one IPL game this season between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. The weather in Dubai continues to be hot and humid. The Dubai weather will once again be on the higher side of 30 degrees. However, it is expected to cool down as the match advances. SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 3.

Dubai Weather Forecast September 21

Source: Accuweather.com

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be good for batting. Delhi Capitals scored 157 for eight against Kings XI Punjab despite losing wickets at regular intervals. It gives an impression that batsmen will score easily once they get their eyes in.

