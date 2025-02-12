Sri Lanka take 1-0 lead in the two-match ODI series against Australia after securing a thrilling 49-run victory in the first ODI. With Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood unavailable, Australia unleashed a new look bowling attack and they caught Sri Lanka off guard early in the innings. Sri Lanka were 133/8 at one point when Charith Asalanka launched a counter attack and scored a century. His innings of 127 powered Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 214. Chasing it. Australia didn't look their best against Sri Lanka's spin attack and got bowled out for only 165 runs. Alex Carey was the highest scorer for Australia while Maheesh Theekshana scalped four wickets for Sri Lanka. Australia will look to equalise the series in the second ODI. Aaron Finch Questions Timing of Australia All-Rounder Marcus Stoinis’ Shock ODI Retirement.

Sri Lanka Defeat Australia by 49 Runs in 1st ODI 2025

🦁 ROAR, SRI LANKA! 🇱🇰 What a comeback! Sri Lanka defends 214 in style, bowling out Australia for just 165! A dominant display of skill, passion, and resilience. 💪🏏 #SLvAUS #SriLankaCricket #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/AsWk3Ax2Gr — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 12, 2025

