Steve Smith has Hilarious Response to a Question by a Fan During Q&A Session on Social Media

With the outburst of coronavirus, the sporting events all over the world have been brought to a halt. As a result, most of the sportsmen have gone back home and are waiting for the further course of actions. Australian cricketer Steve Smith is also at home and making the most of the unexpected break. Apart from spending times with his family, Steve Smith also conducted a question and answer session. During the interaction, one of the fans asked him a question and the former Australian captain went on to give a hilarious reply. Steve Smith Shows Incredible Fielding Skill, Saves a Six During South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020; Twitterati Heap Praises.

During this, one of his fans asked him, "Are you shadow batting?" on a picture with Smith posing along with holding a bat. Smith displayed his witty side and had a hilarious one-word response. The answer has left in the netizens in splits. He replied by saying, "Always" and followed it up with laughing emoticons. Check out the snapshot below:

It was during the 50 over World Cup in 2019 that Justin Langer had revealed that Steve Smith is so keen to iron out the flaws that he keeps on doing shadow practice. The former Australian cricketer was last seen in action during Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI. The former Australian captain could only score 14 runs from 17 balls. As of now, Steve Smith would be waiting to get back to the IPL 2020 which has been delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. As of now, the tournament will begin on April 15, 2020.