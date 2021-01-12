This piece of news will bring smiles on the faces of Steve Smith as he has overtaken Virat Kohli in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Steve Smith had scored 131 runs in the first innings of the third match between India and Australia. Kane Williamson remains on number one of the rankings. In the second innings, the former Australian captain had slammed 81 runs. This led to an increase in the rankings. Whereas, Virat Kohli was absent from the series as he is India with Anushka Sharma as they welcome their first child. IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Likely to Release Steve Smith Ahead of Auction.

Steve Smith now has 900 points in his kitty. Whereas, Virat Kohli has 870 points. India's Cheteshwar Pujara who had scored a half-century has also gained a couple of spots on the table. Ajinkya Rahane was the one who lost one spot and now features on number seven of the points table. The official account of the ICC shared the latest rankings on their social media account.

Kane Williamson retains the top spot! ⬆️ Steve Smith takes second place ⬆️ Henry Nicholls leaps into the top 10 Here's the latest update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings ☝️#ICCRANKINGS pic.twitter.com/nliMxZQQGK — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

In the bowler's rankings, we have Ravichandran Ashwin who lost a couple of places and now is on number nine. Jasprit Bumrah is on number 10 of the points table. Check out the rankings below:

Australia's Josh Hazlewood moves up three places ⬆ Here's the latest bowling update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings pic.twitter.com/F1z6IdS9oH — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

Pat Cummins leads the bowler's rankings with 908 points. Stuart Broad is on number two. India will once again take on Australia in the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane from January 15.

