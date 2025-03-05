Hardik Pandya was in superb form with the bat as his towering sixes helped India beat Australia and enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on March 4. However, one of his sixes, that came off the bowling of Tanveer Sangha, went on to hit the 'Royal Box' at the Dubai International Stadium before it was fielded by ICC Chairman Jay Shah. The six went pretty long and high before hitting the window and landing in the space where Jay Shah was presented. The ICC shared a clip of this on social media which showed Jay Shah collecting the ball and hurling it back from the stands while celebrating with Arun Dhumal, a member of the IPL Governing Council. Virat Kohli Records: Here's List of Milestones Scripted By Star India Batter During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

Watch Hardik Pandya's Massive Six Being Fielded by Jay Shah:

View this post on Instagram

