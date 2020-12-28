In an interview with former Australia bowler Damien Fleming, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar revealed that he still has the ball which was used in the 1983 Cricket World Cup final, which India won by defeating West Indies. Michael Holding was the last wicket to fell as West Indies were bundled for 140 while chasing 184. Gavaskar disclosed that after the ball hit Holding’s pad, it traveled towards him and he kept it. Since then it lies with the little master. IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2020: If I Say Ajinkya Rahane's Captaincy is Outstanding, I Will Be Accused of Backing a Mumbaikar, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

“When the ball hits (Micheal) Holding and ricochets off, I was at gully backward point. And I got the ball, put it in my pocket. The ball is still with me and ran towards the Lord’s dressing room. I tel you what even Usain Bolt won’t have been able to catch me. Yes, the ball is still with me,” Gavaskar revealed.

Gavaskar's son, Rohan, who has represented India as well, took to Twitter and shared the picture of the ball. "The ball used in the 83 final!!" wrote Rohan on Twitter.

Here’s the picture of the ball used in 1983 World Cup final

Those days One-Day International (ODI) cricket was played with the red ball and an innings consisted of 60 overs. India defeated might West Indies by 43 runs to clinch their first title. West Indies had won the 1975 and 1979 edition of the World Cup and were looking to complete a hat-trick of World Cup wins.

