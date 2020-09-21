Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner along with Kane Williamson look chilled out ahead of SRH vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Dream11 IPL 2020 match 3. Stalwarts of the orange army can be seen enjoying dart game in the recent video posted on the official social media page of Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is indeed an amazing sight to see Warner and Williamson hitting the dart with perfection on the board. David Warner will lead SRH in IPL 2020, the previous two seasons was led by Kane Williamson where he took the orange army to the final in IPL 2018. Under Warner's captaincy, SRH won IPL 2016. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to check the amazing video of David Warner and Kane Williamson playing dart game. SRH vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, David Warner and Other Players to Watch Out For in Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 3.

David Warner won the orange cap in IPL 2019 as he made 692 runs from 12 matches. Kane Williamson also has a decent record in IPL as he has made 1302 runs from 41 matches with an average of 38.29. The experience of these two players in International cricket is an added advantage for SRH side. David Warner's side leads in head to head record against Virat Kohli's RCB. The orange army has won 8 out of 15 games against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. SRH also defeated RCB in the final of IPL 2016. Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers & Other Royal Challengers Bangalore Players Speak Ahead of SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020.

David Warner & Kane Williamson Enjoying Dart Game

Sunrisers Hyderabad will eye on starting their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign with a big win when they will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from IPL.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).