Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to play their first IPL 2020 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Now ahead of the match, SRH has fired a warning to Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore as they flaunted the stats of their captain David Warner against RCB. SRH took to social media and shared Warner's stats ahead of nine games where he has scored 562 runs with an average of 79.45. Now, this was quite a warning to Virat Kohli led RCB. Furthermore, the Orange Army also shared the video of Warner where he said that he was excited to make a comeback into the team. Dream11 IPL 2020 Diaries: David Warner & Kane Williamson Enjoy Playing Dart Game Ahead of SRH vs RCB Match (Watch Video).

Warner also said that that coming from England the weather is quite hot in Dubai but he is definitely excited to make a comeback to SRH. Both the teams have been sweating it out in the stadium ahead of the mouth-watering game. The teams have been sharing the pictures and videos of their practice on social media. Now, let's have a look at the stats by Warner.

The team has a comeback of David Warner as the skipper of the team. Kane Willaimson led the team last year in IPL 2019. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. Stay tuned with us for the live blogs ahead of the game.

