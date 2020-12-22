Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was among those arrested who attended a party at a Mumbai club. Reportedly, the party violated the COVID-19 norms and was found functioning beyond the permissible time. 34 people including seven staff members were arrested. Apart from Raina, singer Guru Randhawa was also present at the club. Raina was however later released on bail. The arrests were made at the Dragonfly pub. Suresh Raina Cricket Academy Holding Trials for Cricketers in Kashmir, More Camps to Be Held in Valley (Watch Video).

As per a Indian Today report, the accused were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

Raina, who retired fro International cricket on August 15, pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) which was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Raina is set to be back in action Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will begin on January 10. The left-handed batsman will represent his home state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The cricketer was recently attended a camp of the UPCA.

