Malayalam movie star Dulquer Salmaan turns 34 on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all over the world. On the occasion, veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina also took to his official Instagram account and extended greetings for the talented actor. While sharing a throwback picture with Salman and Vikram Prabhu, the southpaw showered blessings on The Zoya Factor-actor. The 2011-World Cup winner also asked Salman to click a picture with him soon. Well, there’s no secret behind the fact that Raina is a movie buff and also has good relations with many stars of the film industry. Dulquer Salmaan Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Talented Actor.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Superstar @dqsalmaan Hope you have a great and brighter year ahead buddy!! We need a new picture soon See you soon,” wrote Raina while sharing the photo on the picture-sharing website. Have a look. Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: Twitterati Showers Love On DQ While Lauding His Talent!

Meanwhile, Raina has been hitting the nets hard in recent times in order to get back in the groove as soon as possible. The veteran left-handed batsman was seen training with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Piyush Chawla. Well, the CSK star is certainly in a great frame of mind and will aim to make a thumping comeback on the field.

His next assignment will get underway in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per the schedule announced by IPL governing council chairman, the marquee T20 tournament will begin on September 19 while the finals will be played on November 8. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, the tournament will take place in UAE.

