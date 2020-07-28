It is Dulquer Salmaan's birthday! The handsome star of the Malayalam cinema has gained a wide pan-India fanbase. He has given some of the amazing performances till date and a true movie buff, irrespective of the language barrier, will be forever grateful for them. Not just Mollywood but he also wowed the fans with his performances in Bollywood through films like Karwaan and The Zoya Factor. Twitterati was only happy to celebrate his birthday virtually. Dulquer Salmaan Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Talented Actor.

The fans wished their beloved icon 'DQ' with wonderful messages and handsome pictures. They could not stop praising his talent and showered compliments on him. After all, a lockdown birthday is ought to be more special and netizens made sure it is for him! Check out some of the tweets below.

Charlie Fan Anyone?

The versatility and the kind of projects he picks have always given everybody else in the industry some serious goals ! I can never imagine anybody else playing #Charlie if not for him , he was that perfect !!#DulquerSalmaan#HappyBirthdayDULQUER pic.twitter.com/cVfRZUeYO3 — Collateral Damage (@masala_dosai) July 28, 2020

Amazing Stills

Many Many More Happy Returns Of The Day @dulQuer Brother...💐💐💐 Live Long... 💯💯💯 Give More Movies in Telugu...🙏🏻#HBDDulquerSalmaan #DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/H4wSkB64sL — Rahulraj (@Itsvrraj) July 28, 2020

A Heartfelt Message

Shout Out To The Crush

DQ's The Future

#DulquerSalmaan, just 34 has got an amazing future ahead. His growth as a Pan Indian Actor has made him know across the whole country.@dulQuer is definitely the future of Bilingual Movies 💯#HappyBirthdayDULQUER pic.twitter.com/VCqoEBLSI4 — Faheem369 (@fahe_m_2) July 28, 2020

Message For The Star

Happy birthday @dulQuer . your way of doing , your personality , your interference everything inspired me a lot. Some character's are still living in the heart as an actor its the real achievement . More to go brother ❤️ #HappyBirthdayDULQUER #Dulquersalmaan #kurup pic.twitter.com/s66YjO8L0u — Siddarth Awax 🌼 (@awax_siddarth) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the fans are waiting for the trailer of his film Kurup. As birthdays are often used as the perfect occasion to release any new film or announcement down the south inustry, it has to be seen if Kurup Trailer makes way to the internet! Till then stay tuned with us. Happy Birthday, DQ!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).