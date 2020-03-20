Suresh Raina Works Out Outdoors As Gyms Are Closed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video)

Suresh Raina Works Out (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the coronavirus pandemic taking the world by storm, people are advised to stay at home as much as possible in order to avoid COVID-19. Many gyms all-around the world have also been closed owing to the threat and hence, the fitness freaks are not able to workout. However, India’s swashbuckling batsman Suresh Raina is using no excuse to skip his exercise regime and is working out with the help of a tree. Taking on his official page on Twitter, the southpaw posted a video in which he can be seen doing Single arm rowing exercise with training bands which is done to strengthen the back. Suresh Raina Urges Fans Not to Spread Misinformation and Follow Health Advisories Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

“At a time when Gym’s are closed there should be no reason or excuse to continue your workout #outdoorworkout #nature #fitindia,” read the caption of the video shared by the star batsman on the micro-blogging website. In gym, the training band is generally tied up to a pole. However, with gyms being closed, Raina attached the band with a bark of a tree and is working out. Well, this is certainly a great idea and inspiration for all the gym freaks to stay fit in the time of pandemic.

Watch Video:

At a time when Gym’s are closed there should be no reason or excuse to continue your workout #outdoorworkout #nature #fitindia 💪 pic.twitter.com/bMvPrkb8NO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, all the major cricket tournaments around the world have come to a halt amid the COVID-19 threat. From India vs South Africa ODI series to England’s Tour of Sri Lanka, many important series have been postponed or cancelled. Even dark clouds are looming over the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and some speculations are that the gala T20 tournament can also get called off.