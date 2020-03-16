Suresh Raina Urges Fans Not to Spread Misinformation and Follow Health Advisories Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits : Twitter /Suresh Raina)

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill as authorities have urged people to stay in their homes and take all the necessary precautionary measures. Sporting competitions across the globe have been cancelled or postponed until further notice and sports stars have also taken to social media advising fans to follow the needed health advisory and look after themselves. The latest member of the sports fraternity to speak out about this outbreak is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. Rohit Sharma in a Video Message Urges People to Inform Medical Authority in Case of Coronavirus Symptoms.

The 33-year-old took to Twitter to post a message for his fans and people around the globe about the recent COVID-19 epidemic. ‘It’s very important that we understand the need of social isolation to break the chain, don’t spread information from unreliable sources, don’t ignore the health advisories & for sure follow the hygiene measures.’ The CSK player wrote on his social media. Virat Kohli Appeals World Community to Stay Strong and Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

See Post

It’s very important that we understand the need of social isolation to break the chain, don’t spread information from unreliable sources, don’t ignore the health advisories & for sure follow the hygiene measures.#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/F0IgIB8rhx — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 16, 2020

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma also posted messages for their fans on their respective social media sites. Suresh Raina is currently with the IPL side and has joined them for training sessions as CSK have started preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking of IPL 2020, the cash-rich league which was originally scheduled for March 29 has been postponed until April 15, as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the epidemic. BCCI also stated that the final decision to organize this year’s competition will be taken after accessing the situation.