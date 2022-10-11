The 2022-23 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) started on October 07, 2022. It is the ninth season of the event. The first-ever edition of the Pro Kabaddi League was held in 2014 and has taken place every year since with the exception of the 2020 season due to the covid-19 pandemic. Heading into the ninth season of the league Dabang Delhi are the defending champions, they won their first title last season after defeating Patna Pirates in the finals. Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of PKL Season 9 on TV in India.

Dabang Delhi KC is a kabaddi franchise based in New Delhi, India, and it is owned by Radha Kapoor the daughter of former director and CEO of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor. The team is led by the defender Naveen Kumar. The early years were the struggling years for the Delhi side as they always remained at the bottom half of the table but in recent years they have shown amazing progress. In the sixth season, they reached the semi-finals for the first time, the year after that they played their first finals but suffered a loss against the Bengal side, and in the previous season, they played their second final and emerged champions of the PKL for the first time. In the ninth season of the league let's take a look at the squad of the defending champions.

Dabang Delhi Squad PKL 2022

Raiders Defenders All-rounders Naveen Kumar Vinay Kumar Vijay Ashish Narwal Dipak Reza Kataulinezhad Ashu Malik Sandeep Dhull Tejas Maruti Patil Manjeet Vishal Suraj Panwar MD. Liton Ali Aakash Amit Hooda Anil Kumar Ravi Kumar Vijay Kumar

The defending champions have proved themselves over the years with their outstanding growth and amazing performances. All the players will be highly motivated for the coming seasons and will give their best to win their second consecutive trophy.

