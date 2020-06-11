Tajikistan Premier League T10 2020 Set to Start on July 19, Six Teams To Participate in Tournament

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As Cricket action is steadily resuming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a T10 league in Tajikistan called the Tajikistan Premier League T10 is set to get underway on July 19 and will run till July 29. After Taipei, Finland, Vanuatu and Australia, Tajikistan has welcomed professional cricket after the outbreak of deadly disease. Well, all the cricket tournaments played after the halt has bagged a lot of attention of the fans all around the world and the teams participating in the tournament will also want to make a similar impact. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

The six teams which will be participating in the tournament are- Wahdat Supergiant, Khujand Challenger, Kulob Knight Riders, Khalton Royals, Norak Warriors and Dushanbe Kings. These sides will lock horns across 33 matches in the span of 11 days. The T10 is being played in a double round-robin format. According to which, all the sides will play twice against every opposition in the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals and subsequently, the finalists and winner will be decided. All the matches in the T10 league will take place at the Vahdat Floor Dushanbe.

Meanwhile, after more than three months of halt, fans will shortly witness the action in international cricket against. West Indies have reached England to play a three-match Test series which is set to get underway. They will be kept in a bio-secure bubble till they depart the nation.

