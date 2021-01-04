The Indian squad have tested negative for coronavirus in the latest tests conducted on January 3, 2020, ahead of the third Test which is scheduled to begin at the SCG Stadium on January 7. The series is currently poised at 1-1 after the visitors recorded a huge victory in the second game at Melbourne following a disappointing loss at Adelaide. Outside World Shut, Rohit Sharma and Boys Focused on Sydney Test, Say Sources.

Team India have been in hot waters after reports emerged of five players from the squad breaching the bio-secure bubble which included the likes of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. However, the entire squad has tested negative for the virus in recently conducted tests before the third game of the series in Sydney.

Negative For COVID-19

All members of Indian cricket team and support staff in Australia have returned negative in latest COVID-19 tests on Jan 3: BCCI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2021

The players who breached the bio-bubble have been kept in isolation and separate from the team but it is understood that they will travel to Sydney, however, their participation in the game still remains under doubt. The BCCI and Cricket Australia are currently investigating the matter to determine whether the outing breached any protocols.

Rohit Sharma had missed the first two games and the limited-overs series of the tour due to hamstring injury but was cleared to play the third test. Meanwhile, Australia also welcomed David Warner and Will Puckovsi from respective injuries after the duo missed the opening two games of the series.

