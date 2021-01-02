Indian cricket team might receive a massive blow ahead of their third Test against Australia as five Indian players have been placed into isolation for potential breach of COVID-19 protocols. In a viral video, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini were seen enjoying food at a restaurant in Melbourne. An Indian fan, in fact, also claimed to have paid their bill and even hugged wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. While a BCCI source stated that no player has breached any rule, some reports claim that Rohit and others have broken the bio-secure protocols. Fan Who Claimed To Pay the Bill of Indian Cricketers in Melbourne, Denies Hugging Rishabh Pant.

“The players have been separated from the Indian and the Australian squad who are both in Melbourne in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads," said a Cricket Australia statement on Saturday.

"The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols. In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue," the statement read further.

Meanwhile, the four-match series is currently poised at 1-1 after the first two Test matches. The third Test gets underway on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

