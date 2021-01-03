Five Indian players namely Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini and Rishabh Pant allegedly breached the bio-secure bubble and their participation in the third Test against Australia is under dark clouds. While several reports suggest that the five cricketers have been separated from the Indian and put up separate isolation, India Today reported that Rohit and others will be travelling to Sydney – where the third Test will be played – on January 4 (Monday) alongside the whole team. Notably, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are investigating the matter with precedent suggesting the guilty players might be fined. Still, they certainly won’t be staying back in Melbourne. Outside World Shut, Rohit Sharma and Boys Focused on Sydney Test, Say Sources.

The episode started with a video going viral where the alleged players were seen having food inside a Melbourne-based Restaurant. Although many reports claimed that the players had breached the rules, a source close to the Indian team claimed that the five players haven’t disobeyed any rules. India Today further confirmed that all the players would be travelling together to Sydney contrary to the reports.

Meanwhile, the four-match series is perfectly poised at 1-1 after the conclusion of first two games. Australia won the opening encounter by eight wickets but India – under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane – bounced back in the Boxing Day clash and emerged victorious by the same margin. The third and penultimate match takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and will get underway on January 7.

