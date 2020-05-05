This Day That Year: Shai Hope and John Campbell Register the Highest Opening Partnership in ODIs

John Campbell and Shai Hope (Photo Credits: ICC)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on many cricket series and tournaments around the world, fans were not able to enjoy the blitzes in the gentleman’s game. In the meantime, nevertheless, we can look back at some of the finest moments from the history of the game. In this article, we’ll talk about the highest opening partnership in ODIs registered by John Campbell and Shai Hope on exact this day (May 5) in 2019. Playing against Ireland at Dublin, the two Caribbean stars put up a batting exhibition and piled up 365 runs for the first wicket, the highest opening partnership in ODIs and second-highest for any wicket. Highest Partnerships in ODIs: Listing Top Five Stands for Any Wicket Including 318-Run Partnership Between Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

After winning the toss, Irish skipper William Porterfield invited West Indies to bat first. However, the decision proved to be an absolute disaster. Hope and Campbell didn’t have a lot of experience of playing with each other. However, there was no trouble whatsoever in their communication while running between the wickets. Hope made a steady start while Campbell went all guns blazing from the outset. After the two got settled, there was one-way traffic as the Irish bowlers looked completely helpless.

Both the batsman reached the three-figure mark. However, the duo showed no signs of complacency as they rained fours and sixes and scored 365 runs for the first wicket. Campbell made 179 runs off just 137 balls while Hope scored 170 runs off 152 balls. They surpassed Pakistani duo of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq who piled up 304 runs Against Zimbabwe in 2018.

In the list of highest partnership in ODIs, Campbell and Hope’s partnership is at the second place. In fact, the highest partnership was registered by another Caribbean duo Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup. They scored 372 runs for the second wicket.

Talking about Ireland vs West Indies game, the Men in Maroon piled up 381/3 runs. In reply, the Ireland batsmen fell like a pack of cards and got bundled out for 185 runs, losing the game by 196 runs. Campbell was adjudged the man of the match.