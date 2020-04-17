This Day, That Year: When David Warner & Jonny Bairstow’s Brilliance Overshadowed the Yellow Army During SRH vs CSK, IPL 2019 (Watch Video)

David Warner. (Photo Credits: IANS)

With the ongoing crisis of the coronavirus, the current season of the Indian Premier League has been called off for an indefinite period of time. With this, the fans have no other option than to relive good old days. Now in this section of This Day, That Year we bring to you the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad which was held last year at the backyard at the Orange Army i.e. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. It was the heroics of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who overshadowed the hosts. SRH vs CSK, IPL 2019, Stat Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Defeats Chennai Super Kings By Six Wickets to Keep Their Playoffs Hopes Alive.

Talking about the game, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. Faf Du Plessis came up with a fiery knock of 45 runs from 31 balls. Shane Watson added 31 runs from 29 balls. Ambati Rayudu was the added 25 runs from 21 balls and titbits from others helped the team reach a total of 132 runs with the loss of five wickets. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow gave a great start to the team and made 50 and 61 runs respectively. After losing Kane Williamson and Vijay Shankar on three and seven runs respectively Deepak Hooda led the team home. You can check the highlights of the game here.

In the end, the Orange Army won the game by six wickets with 19 balls remaining. David Warner was made the man of the match for scoring a blistering knock of 50 runs from 25 balls with 10 fours and no sixes.