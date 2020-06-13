Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

This Day That Year: When First Ever T20 Match Was Played, Beginning of Greatest Revolution in Cricket Landscape

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 03:33 PM IST
A+
A-
This Day That Year: When First Ever T20 Match Was Played, Beginning of Greatest Revolution in Cricket Landscape
MS Dhoni Celebrates After India Beat Pakistan to Win Inaugural T20 World Cup (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket over the years have undergone several revolutions but none so as great and popular as this. It was on this day 17 years ago T20 cricket was born. England, often credited to be the pioneer of cricket, was where the shortest format of the game was first played. With audience dwindling and country cricket taking a back seat from being a popular sport in the country, a worried England cricket board (ECB) looked for other options to revive the make cricket attractive again. The game first attained proper shape in 1877 when Test cricket came into being. A five-day match was far better than endless days of cricket before a result could be derived. 'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers

Test cricket’s slow-paced nature, the twists and turns each day saw and a brief exchange of fortunes until final glory attracted masses and remained popular until life seemed to be running ahead and cricket for once looked to be left behind. Cricket fought again and reshaped itself to survive the ravages of time. One-day Internationals (ODIs) was introduced in 1971. Far from cricket matches of five days, the prospect of seeing results, flurry of boundaries and fast-paced cricket matches once again made cricket interesting.

But by late 90s it looked to become sedate again. In 1998, England put out the prospect of introducingT20 cricket as the latest format in the game. But 20 from 50 and a three-hour match from 8-9 looked rather ridiculous and the matter was dropped. But with their revenues shrinking, England delved into the matter and invested on it through public surveys before determining on its own, T20 cricket was certainly the future of the game and the next cricket revolution, a rigid establishment was unwilling to undertake and risk the natural flow.

June 13, 2003, eventually sees county cricket taking the baton for hosting the first T20 match through the Twenty20 Cup. Eight teams played on the same day and it changed cricket forever. Surrey Lions beat Warwickshire Bears by nine wickets to win the inaugural tournament.

An experimented version in the first year, Twenty20 Cup gained more attraction in its second edition with Lord’s also hosting a match, which went to become highest attended county cricket game in England at the mecca of cricket. Soon T20 cricket travelled the world, the minds and cricket was never the same again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
One-day Internationals T20 Cricket T20 cricket leagues T20 Cricket Matches Test Cricket Twenty20 Cricket Cup
You might also like
Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings and Time Table in IST of CDU Top End T20 Tournament
Cricket

Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings and Time Table in IST of CDU Top End T20 Tournament
Live Cricket Streaming of Darwin T20 League 2020: Get Free Telecast and Online Details of CDU Top End T20 Tournament With Match Timings in IST
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Darwin T20 League 2020: Get Free Telecast and Online Details of CDU Top End T20 Tournament With Match Timings in IST
Highest Partnerships in Test Cricket: Listing Top Five Stands for Any Wicket Including 624-Run World Record Partnership Between Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene
Cricket

Highest Partnerships in Test Cricket: Listing Top Five Stands for Any Wicket Including 624-Run World Record Partnership Between Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene
South Africa's New Test Captain: With Quinton de Kock Out of Captaincy Race, Here's a Look at Three Players Who Could Lead Proteas in the Longest Format
Cricket

South Africa's New Test Captain: With Quinton de Kock Out of Captaincy Race, Here's a Look at Three Players Who Could Lead Proteas in the Longest Format
Shane Warne Wants ICC Test Championship Like Revamp in One-Day International Cricket, Says, ‘There Are Too Many Meaningless ODIs’
Cricket

Shane Warne Wants ICC Test Championship Like Revamp in One-Day International Cricket, Says, ‘There Are Too Many Meaningless ODIs’
Yuvraj Singh Blames IPL for Diverting Attention of Youngsters From Test Cricket, Says ‘Big Money Takes the Focus Away’
Cricket

Yuvraj Singh Blames IPL for Diverting Attention of Youngsters From Test Cricket, Says ‘Big Money Takes the Focus Away’
2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia Likely To Be Postponed Till 2022: Report
Cricket

2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia Likely To Be Postponed Till 2022: Report
Virender Sehwag Came Later, Shahid Afridi Changed Mindset of Opening Batsmen in Test cricket: Says Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Came Later, Shahid Afridi Changed Mindset of Opening Batsmen in Test cricket: Says Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement