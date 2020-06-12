'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers

Don’t be surprised if you find ‘Tendulkar Drive’ or ‘Kohli Crescent’ mentioned in someone’s address in Melbourne, Australia. A township in the Melbourne’s western suburb of Rockbank has named its streets after famous cricketers from around the world, including current Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Apart from them, Steve Waugh, Curtly Ambrose, Imran Khan, Kapil Dev and Wasim Akram among others have streets named after them. Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post is All About Thoughts! Is Indian Captain Thinking About Cricket?.

“As soon as we announced street names after cricketers, the inquiries doubled. Who would not like to live on Kohli crescent? You never know Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli might drive by the street when he is in Melbourne this December," Property Developer Varun Sharma was quoted as saying by SBS Hindi.

City of Melton Mayor Cr Lara Carli has said, “Street names in our City are usually submitted by developers and approved by Council if they meet Office of Geographic Names guidelines. It seems these cricket-themed names are already popular with cricket fans in our community and beyond. It’s great to see a positive response to these names, and it’s something I’m sure the developer and surrounding residents can be proud of.” Dilip Vengsarkar, Former BCCI Chief Selector, Reveals How Virat Kohli Earned His Place in the Indian Team.

The idea of naming streets after famous cricketers seems to be a unique one. Aussies are known for their love for cricket and the idea can attract lot of potential buyers, including the Indian community in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 10:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).