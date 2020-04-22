This Day That Year: When Sachin Tendulkar's 143 Against Australia Caused 'Desert Storm' in Sharjah (Watch Video)

File image of Sachin Tendulkar in action (Photo Credits: @joybhattacharj /Twitter)

Out of Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 One-Day International (ODI) centuries, his 143 against Australia at Sharjah in 1998 stands out. It came in a losing cause, but the might 24-year-old Tendulkar displayed while taking on the Australian bowlers sets it apart from his other centuries. Exactly 22 years ago, on this day, on April 22, 1998, Master Blaster Tendulkar caused ‘desert storm’ in Sharjah against the likes of Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz. The right-handed batsman scored 143 off 131 balls with Nayan Mongia’s 35 being the second-highest score by an Indian batsman. Sachin Tendulkar Shares His ‘Connection’ With Plants Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Inspires Others to Increase Greenery in Environment (View Post).

Tendulkar smashed nine fours and five sixes as he tried to take India past Australia’s total. Interestingly, the play was halted for around 25 minutes when a sand storm occurred. India were initially set 285 runs to win from 50 overs. But after the halt, it was revised to 276 in 46 overs. And to qualify for the final of the tri-series India needed 237 in 46 overs. New Zealand was the third team featuring in the tri-series.

India eventually managed 250/5 and fell 26 runs short of the revised target. But thanks to Tendulkar’s mighty effort, the Men in Blue qualified for the final. In the summit clash, India met Australia once again and defeated them by six wickets with Tendulkar scoring match-winning 134 to clinch the tri-series. Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Hilarious Incident of Why Mohammad Kaif Was Nicknamed ‘Bhai Sahab.’

Tendulkar’s ‘desert storm’ knock is etched in his fans’ minds. It is also remembered for Tendulkar’s domination over Warne. It was Fleming who brought an end to Tendulkar’s classic know when the right-hander was caught behind in the 43rd over.