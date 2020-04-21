Sachin Tendulkar Shares His ‘Connection’ With Plants Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Inspires Others to Increase Greenery in Environment (View Post)

Sachin Tendulkar Watering His Plants (Photo Credit: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, many prominent celebrities have urged their fans to understand the value of nature and work to protect the environment. Joining the bandwagon, India’s legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Instagram account and shared a video in which he can be seen watering his plants. Along with sharing the video, the Master Blaster also revealed his ‘connection’ with the plants and urged his fans to increase greenery in the surroundings. Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Hilarious Incident of Why Mohammad Kaif Was Nicknamed ‘Bhai Sahab.’

“Me with my plants ... a special connection I treasure. All of us can do with more green around us,” read the caption of the video shared by the 46-year old on the micro-blogging website. Well, Tendulkar is certainly one of the most loved and respected cricketers across the globe and thus, his thought will certainly inspire many to plant more trees in the surroundings. In fact, the comment section of Tendulkar’s post was filled in a jiffy as his followers hailed him for sharing the inspiring clip. Zaheer Khan’s Probably Best Catch Was in Road Safety World Series 2020 at Wankhede Stadium, Says Sachin Tendulkar.

View Post:

Tendulkar has been quite active on social media ever since the coronavirus crisis occurred. The talismanic cricket star has constantly urged the fans to take all the proper precautions and safety measures in order to not get infected. Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s step of lockdown, Tendulkar also asked his fans to strictly follow the directives of government in order to combat the disease.

To help the needy and poor people in this time of the pandemic, Sachin has donated a whopping amount of 50 lakh (25 lakh to PM-CARES relief fund and 25 lakh to CM Relief fund) and has also asked others to play their part.