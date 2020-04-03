Thisara Perera Birthday Special: 5 Best All-Round Performances by Sri Lankan Cricketer

Thisara Perera (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera celebrates his 31st birthday on April 03, 2020 (Friday). Born on this day in 1989, Perera has journeyed his way to one of the best all-rounders in Sri Lanka cricket. The left-hander was touted as one of the most promising cricketers to have emerged out of the Island nation when he graduated out of the prestigious St. Joseph’s College in Colombo. The college had already produced stars like Chaminda Vaas, Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne and was a hub for upcoming cricketers. Perera was seen as one player who could match the achievements of his predecessors. He was a star, had superior skills and dominated most tournaments in the youth formats. He was eventually called up to the national team after he picked 41 wickets in 18 U19 ODIs. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Saeed Anwar and AB de Villiers are Mohammad Hafeez's top 5 batsmen.

Perera made his debut for the national team against India on December 24, 2009, and also took his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket against the Men in Blue. Perera despite his excellent performance in junior cricket had never taken a five-wicket haul in any forms of cricket. But against India at Dambulla, Perera ran through the entire Indian middle-order to claim his maiden five-wicket haul. On his 31st birthday, take a look at some of the best all-round performances from the Sri Lankan.

80* & 1/35 Against Bangladesh in Dhaka

Thisara Perera came to bat with Sri Lanka struggling at 64/7 and lost partner Kithuruwan Vithanage three runs later before taking control. He smashed six maximums four boundaries in his innings of 80 off 57 deliveries and even shared an 82-run partnership with Sachithra Senanayake (30).

Their ninth-wicket stand helped Sri Lanka post 180 on-board before Perera came out and dismissing Mominul Haque (44) to help his side register a 13-run win. Haque was Bangladesh’s second-highest scorer and was threatening to take the game away from Sri Lanka’s grasp before Perera intervened.

65 & 3/19 Against Pakistan in Hambantota

Once again Sri Lank was struggling. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara had gone early after scoring 13 & 11. Upul Tharanga scored a little more but followed them quickly leaving Sri Lanka tottering at 62/3. Mahela Jayawardene and Angelo Mathews then joined hands and took the score close to 200 before Jayawardene departed and two more soon followed him.

Thisara Perera stopped another slide with a smoking half-century. The left-hander smashed four sixes and five boundaries and also shared an 87-run stand with Mathews (97) to take the total score past 300.

Then with the ball he came and removed Fawad Alam, dangerman Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz to end Pakistan’s lower-order and hand Sri Lanka a 77-run win. he had bowled 3 overs, taken 3 wickets and had only given away 19 runs at a time when Pakistan were looking to blaze. Perera was declared Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

49 & 1/24 Against England in The Oval

England had opted to field first and Sri Lanka despite efforts from Kithuruwan Vithanage (38) and Lahiru Thirimanne (40) were at 85/4 in 11 overs and needed someone to strike big and strike home for a respectable score. In came Thisara Perera.

The left-handed batsman smashed 49 off just 20 deliveries, which included seven boundaries and two maximums to help Sri Lanka post 183/7 in 20 overs. Then with the ball in his hand, Thisara Perera gave away only 23 runs while also taking the prized wicket of England captain Eoin Morgan.

2/23 & 47 Against Pakistan

In a Pakistan vs World XI in Lahore to celebrate the return of cricket in Pakistan, Thisara Perera stamped his authority. Pakistan opted to bat first and their top-order set the game up nicely for captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim to finish. But Perera dismissed both caught at short third man by Imran Tahir.

Then with World XI needing 63 off just 30 deliveries, which soon became 41 off 18, Perera smashed five sixes including one off the penultimate delivery to lead his side to a victory with one delivery remaining. His knock of 47 came off just 19 deliveries and 30 of those runs were scored in boundaries.

3/70 & 44 Against India in Hambantota

India had opted to bat first and a century from Virat Kohli, a 96 from Virender Sehwag and a half-century from Suresh Raina took India past the 300-run mark. Almost all Sri Lanka bowlers struggled to pick wickets barring Thisara Perera.

The all-rounder finished with three wickets, which included that of centurion Kohli, Raina and captain MS Dhoni while also making the run-out of Sehwag. Later with the match swinging away Perera gave Sri Lanka hope with a quick-fire 44 off 28 deliveries that had three boundaries and a maximum. Sri Lanka had a chance as long as he was there.