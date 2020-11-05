Shreyas Iyer and men suffered from a massive defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2020. It was Delhi Capitals’ batsmen- Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw who made way to the pavilion without opening their account and the scoreboard read 0/3. Needless to say that the fans were extremely upset with the dismal performance and they trolled the three quite ruthlessly. Before heading on to the tweets let's have a look at how the match panned out for two teams. So Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma got out and then it was Quinton de Kock stabilised the team with 40 runs. MI vs DC Highlights IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians Defeat Delhi Capitals By 57 Runs To Enter Sixth Final.

Suryakumar Yadav lived up to the reputation of being the most consistent batsman and brought up his half-century. Ishan Kishan also joined the party by hammering 50 runs and further strengthening the team from the crisis. The Jharkhand wicket-keeper scored 55 runs from 30 balls. Kishan decorated his innings with four fours and three sixes. They led Mumbai Indians to a massive total of 200 runs. In reply, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah were the ones who got early wickets. Bumrah scalped four wickets and Boult ended up with a couple of them thus they tattered the batting line-up of MI. In the end, team Delhi Capitals fell 57 runs short of the total. Now, let's have a look at the tweets.

Ponting right now in DC pavilion#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/KtvanHqrrn — Gully Sports (@itsgullysports) November 5, 2020

Another one

#DCvsMI Ricky Ponting welcoming Prithvi, Rahane and Dhawan in Dressing Room: pic.twitter.com/MKe8zet04Y — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) November 5, 2020

Pant

Last one

Ha bhai aaj bhi Ambani ne Bowled kiya tha Shikhar Dhawan or Stoinis ko or Shreyas Iyar ki catch li thi 😭 — Ravi Dahiya (@rvii_dahiya) November 5, 2020

With this Mumbai Indians makes way into the finals for the sixth time in the history of the IPL. Whereas, Delhi Capitals will have one more chance to play against the winner of the eliminator and then they too can make way into the finals.

