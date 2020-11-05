Despite an early loss of a wicket, Mumbai Indians haven't slowed down in Qualifier 1. Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have been sensational so far and are keeping the run-rate going. Both players look in great form and will be hoping to continue that.
Wicket! Mumbai Indians have suffered a huge blow as their captain has to depart for a golden duck. Ravi Ashwin gives an early breakthrough for Delhi Capitals as he traps Rohit Sharma plumb in front of the stumps. Rohit lbw b Ashwin 0(1).
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock has started the proceedings for Mumbai Indians in the very first knockout game of IPL 2020. MI and DC face each other in Qualifier 1 with the winner booking a place for themselves in the finals while the loser will get another chance of making into the summit clash in Qualifier 2.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals have won the toss in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2020. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer has opted to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 clash. Both teams are looking to book a place in the finals. MI are in search of their record fifth crown while DC are in pursuit of a maiden IPL title. The winner moves to the summit lash while the loser will get another chance in Qualifier 2.
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face each other in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 5, 2020 (Thursday). Both teams were the top two teams during the league stage and will be hoping to book a place in the finals with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of MI vs DC IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below. How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming Online in India?
Mumbai Indians were the first team to secure a place in the playoffs and this season have won both the games against Delhi Capitals with commanding performances. So Rohit Sharma’s team will be looking to continue that run, while Shreyas Iyer’s side will hope to get one over their rivals. MI won the two fixtures between the teams while chasing. IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals Might Have Edge Over Mumbai Indians, Feels Sanjay Bangar.
Both teams have injury concerns to deal with as Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma just returned from a hamstring problem in the final league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad while Delhi Capitals spinner Ravi Ashwin’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore was cut short after suffering an injury mid-match.
The match will be played in Dubai and Mumbai Indians have a good record at the venue. Even in their defeats. Rohit Sharma’s men have been able to post scores above 170+ but the uncertain nature of the pitch could play a huge role as the question mark over dew still remains. The temperatures are expected to be in the late 20s.
Delhi Capitals made it into the playoffs last time around as well but were knocked out in Qualifier 2 and would hope to do better this time around and lift the maiden title in their history. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians won the competition last season and are looking to replicate the feat once again.