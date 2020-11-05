Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face each other in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 5, 2020 (Thursday). Both teams were the top two teams during the league stage and will be hoping to book a place in the finals with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of MI vs DC IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below. How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming Online in India?

Mumbai Indians were the first team to secure a place in the playoffs and this season have won both the games against Delhi Capitals with commanding performances. So Rohit Sharma’s team will be looking to continue that run, while Shreyas Iyer’s side will hope to get one over their rivals. MI won the two fixtures between the teams while chasing. IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals Might Have Edge Over Mumbai Indians, Feels Sanjay Bangar.

Both teams have injury concerns to deal with as Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma just returned from a hamstring problem in the final league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad while Delhi Capitals spinner Ravi Ashwin’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore was cut short after suffering an injury mid-match.

The match will be played in Dubai and Mumbai Indians have a good record at the venue. Even in their defeats. Rohit Sharma’s men have been able to post scores above 170+ but the uncertain nature of the pitch could play a huge role as the question mark over dew still remains. The temperatures are expected to be in the late 20s.

Delhi Capitals made it into the playoffs last time around as well but were knocked out in Qualifier 2 and would hope to do better this time around and lift the maiden title in their history. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians won the competition last season and are looking to replicate the feat once again.