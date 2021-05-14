The second test match between India and Australia was as much about the two teams as about Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian skipper Tim Paine | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tim Paine became the top trend on social media immediately after his sideshows comment on the Indian team. The comment was made when India toured Down Under for the Border Gavaskar Trophy explained that the home team got distracted by the sideshows by the visitors. The Indian cricket team fans lashed out at him on social media and Tim even reacted on social media. Now, Tim Paine has praised Virat Kohli and labelled the Indian cricket team captain as the best player. Paine during a podcast named 'Gilly and Goss', admitted that it's challenging to play against Virat Kohli and the Australian would definitely want the Indian star in his team. Tim Paine Reacts After Getting Trolled for ‘Sideshow’ Comment On Indian Team Says, ‘Most of it I Deserve’.

"He is competitive, he is the best batsman in the world. He is challenging to play against and he can get under your skin because he is so good and he is so competitive. But yeah for me from where I came from, sharing a feud with him four years ago, He is certainly someone I will always remember,” said Paine. In his previous statement, Paine had referred to unconfirmed reports that stated that the Indian team is quite reluctant to go to Gabba for the Test match owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Post this, Deep Dasgupta and Saba Karim also lashed out at the Australian for his snide remarks. As one might recall, the Indian team won the Test series 2-1 and they won the last match by three wickets on the last day of the game.

