Tim Paine has been in the news for his comments on the Indian team that won the Test series 2-1 and also walked away with the game at Gabba. Needless to say that it was a great outing for Virat Kohli and his men and the home team was on the losing side. Six months down the line, Tim Paine blamed the Indian team for their loss and explained that they were distracted by the Indian team's 'niggling' during the Test series. Needless to say, the statement invited a lot of trolls. Post this, Tim Paine took to social media and said, "Love their passion Brent. Most of it I deserve." Tim Paine Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes for Sledging Ravichandran Ashwin After India All-Rounder Scores Century During IND vs ENG 2nd Test.

During the interview, he referred to unverified reports which said that the Indian team was reluctant to travel to Gabba owing to the number of COVID-19 cases. "The classic example was when they said they weren't going to the Gabba so we didn't know where we were going. They're very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball," said Tim Paine. Needless to say that the Indians are angry and have been reacting to the statement.

An Australian journalist also took a jibe at Paine and here's how he responded:

Love their passion Brent. Most of it I deserve 😂 — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) May 13, 2021

Paine captaincy was trolled massively for captaincy. The Indian team had sealed a three-wicket win at the Gabba on the final day of the Test match. Rishabh Pant was the man who led the team to a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).