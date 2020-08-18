Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will face each other in the opening game of CPL 2020. TKR vs GUY match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 18, 2020 (Tuesday). This high-profile clash will kick-off the latest Caribbean Premier League season. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2020, can scroll down below. CPL 2020 Live Streaming Online on FanCode, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will play the first game of the COVID-19 struck tournament. All the games will be played in Trinidad and Tobago and no fans will be allowed inside the stadiums to maintain the social distancing protocols. TKR are the defending champions and playing games at the home stadium will give them a lot of confidence.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran (GUY) must be your keeper for this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Colin Munro (TKR), Lendl Simmons (TKR), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) and Sherfane Rutherford (GUY) can be picked as your batsmen.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (TKR), Sunil Narine (TKR) and Chris Green (GUY) can be selected as the all-rounders for your team.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed (TKR), Khary Pierre (TKR) and Imran Tahir (GUY) must be your bowlers for this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (GUY), Colin Munro (TKR), Lendl Simmons (TKR), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY), Sherfane Rutherford (GUY), Kieron Pollard (TKR), Sunil Narine (TKR), Chris Green (GUY), Fawad Ahmed (TKR), Khary Pierre (TKR) and Imran Tahir (GUY).

Lendl Simmons (TKR) must be your captain for this clash while Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) can be selected as your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).