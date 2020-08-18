CPL T20 2020 Match 1 Live Streaming Online: It is time for some Caribbean cricket as Caribbean Premier League T20 2020 (CPL 2020) begins tonight. In the opening match of the CPL 2020, Trinbago Knight Riders will face-off against Guyana Amazon Warriors. CPL 2020 becomes the first T20 league to be held post coronavirus lockdown. The T20 league will be played behind the closed doors. So, fans will be able to watch the matches on TV or online. If you are looking to catch some live cricket action, then we are here to provide you all the live streaming online and TV telecast details of CPL 2020. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

While Kieron Pollard will be in charge of Trinbago Knight Riders, Chris Green will lead Guyana Amazon Warriors, who finished as runners-up last season. Trinbago Knight Riders starts as favourites to win the opening match as they have a string team with the likes of Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, and Dwayne Bravo in their line-up. India’s Pravin Tambe will be in action as well. He becomes the first Indian player to play for an overseas T20 league.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Match?

The opening match of CPL T20 takes place at the at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 07:30 pm as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 10:00 am. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Match?

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Apart from it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Players Available:

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Tion Webster, Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Darren Bravo, Pravin Tambe, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram.

