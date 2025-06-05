TNPL 2025 Points table: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 comes to an end, the state leagues are back in action. Since the last few years, the state leagues have emerged across the nation providing a platform for rising talents to shine and make a place in the state team and also make their way in IPL teams. Players have come out through the ranks and played for India too. The flagship league among all such leagues has been the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The 2025 edition marks the ninth edition of the tournament. TNPL 2025 commenced on June 5, 2025, and will conclude with the final on July 6, 2025. Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of TNPL 2025 Cricket League.

A total of eight teams will participate in the tournament, including Lyca Kovai Kings, Nellai Royal Kings, Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, SKM Salem Spartans, Siechem Madurai Panthers and Trichy Grand Cholas. Meanwhile, fans can check the TNPL 2025 points table with updated net run rate here. On Which TV Channel TNPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

TNPL 2025 Points table

Position Teams Played Wins Losses No Result NRR Points 1 Dindigul Dragons 1 1 0 1.436 2 2 Chepauk Super Gillies 3 Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans 4 Nellai Royal Kings 5 Siechem Madurai Panthers 6 SKM Salem Spartans 7 Trichy Grand Cholas 8 Lyca Kovai Kings 1 0 1 -1.436 0

The tournament will be held in a double round robin format with each team taking on each other twice. Post the league stages, the two teams that finish in the top 2 of points table will play in Qualifier 1 while the 3rd and 4th Placed Teams will square off in the Eliminator Match. The loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of Eliminator Match will lock horns in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Qualifier 2 will square off in the Finals on the 6th of July, 2025.

