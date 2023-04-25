Things are moving fast in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Eight teams have completed the first set of seven matches, only Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have played six matches thus far. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, SRH vs DC highlights and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. IPL 2023: Wickets Were More Important, Says Axar Patel After MOTM Performance Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 25

The defending champions Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The GT vs MI, IPL 2023 match takes place at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Highlights

After five back-to-back defeats, Delhi Capitals registered their second consecutive win in the IPL 2023. The David Warner-led side travelled to Hyderabad and defeated the hosts by seven runs. SRH failed to chase a modest target of 145 runs. This was SRH’s third consecutive defeat. SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Delhi Capitals Defend Their Lowest Total As David Warner Wins on Return to Hyderabad.

IPL 2023 Points Table

There was no change in the IPL 2023 points table positions following the SRH vs DC encounter. Despite two back-to-back wins, Delhi Capitals continue to be placed at the bottom of the points table. SRH are a place above them despite three consecutive defeats. Chennai Super Kings are at the pole position.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2023 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).