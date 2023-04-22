It is time for yet another weekend double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The action is about to get intense with teams looking to move towards the playoffs berth. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, CSK vs SRH highlights and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2023? Chennai Super Kings Captain Drops Hint After His Team's Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Today’s IPL 2023 Matches Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 22

In the first game of the day, Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujarat Titans at Ekana Sports City. The LSG vs GT IPL 2023 match takes place at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). In the second game of the day, Mumbai Indians host Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 match takes place at 07:30 pm IST.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights

In a one-sided contest, Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2023 match no 29. Set a paltry target of 135, CSK reached the required total in 18.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: MS Dhoni Achieves Special Record As Chennai Super Kings Win at Chepauk.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings move to the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table. This was CSK’s fourth win out of six games. SRH, on the other hand, are placed in the ninth spot.

