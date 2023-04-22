Chennai Super Kings dished out an all-round performance as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League on Friday, April 21. The four-time champions headed into this match on the back of a confidence-boosting victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring affair. Fans in Chennai showed up in numbers to support the local team, which eventually registered a dominant victory. MS Dhoni’s ploy of bowling first paid off as the Chennai Super Kings bowlers did not let the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters play with freedom. Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma opened the partnership and after a decent start of sorts, the Englishman fell to Akash Singh with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking a good catch. A noteworthy development of the CSK players from their last match was their ground fielding. The four-time champs were superb and hardly let down any chance. MS Dhoni also showed why he was still one of the best men behind the stumps with a good catch and an excellent stumping. Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2023? Chennai Super Kings Captain Drops Hint After His Team's Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued to lose wickets but the telling blow was that of skipper Aiden Markram falling in the 13th over. Ravindra Jadeja was the bowler and he once again struck in his next over, having Mayank Agarwal stumped. Jadeja also had a bit of a heated moment on the field with SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen with the two colliding as he was attempting a catch. Jadeja was not happy that Klaasen came in his way. However, that did not take anything away from his performance, which was superb again. He finished with 3/22 and the other CSK bowlers also were impressive as Sunrisers Hyderabad could manage just 134/7. 'It's the Last Phase of My Career' Fans Get Emotional As MS Dhoni Hints at Retirement During Presentation Ceremony After CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

In response, the opening partnership of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad continued to work wonders for the four-time champions. A solid 87-run partnership was broken in unfortunate circumstances for CSK when Conway’s straight drive richocheted off Umran Malik’s hands as he was on his follow through and crashed into the stumps at the non-striker’s end with Gaikwad out of his crease. Conway did show regret but continued to bat with the same intensity as he and Moeen Ali eventually saw out the win.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Stat Highlights

#MS Dhoni completed his 208th catch in T20 cricket, the most by a wicketkeeper in men’s T20s. He surpassed Quinton de Kock (207).

#Devon Conway scored his third IPL fifty of the 2023 season.

#Chennai Super Kings maintained their record of not losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk.

#Ravindra Jadeja became the first player to win two Man of the Match awards in IPL 2023.

Chennai Super Kings next head to Kolkata to take on the Knight Riders, who are on a three-match losing run. That match is on Sunday, April 23. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals at home on April 24.

