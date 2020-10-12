21-year-old England batsman Tom Banton finals gets a game to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. Banton is with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and was handed his debut game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Banton replaced Sunil Narine, who has been reported for suspect bowling action. Banton was added to the KKR squad in the 2020 IPL player auction as the Kolkata-based franchise added him in place of Australia’s Chris Lynn. RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates of IPL 2020.

Banton is an aggressive top-order batsman and is known for clearing ropes at will. The youngster has been part of Brisbane Heat team in the Big Bash League. In Pakistan Super League, he has represented Peshawar Zalmi. Meanwhile, check out some facts about Banton as he makes his IPL debut. How to Watch RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

# Tom Banton was born on November 11, 1998 in Chiltern, Buckinghamshire.

# The right-handed batsman has represented England in six ODIs and nine T20Is.

# Banton made his T20I debut against New Zealand in November 2019.

# 71 against Pakistan is Banton’s highest score in T20Is.

# He made his ODI debut against South Africa in February 2020.

# KKR bought Banton for INR 1 crore, his base price, at the players auction.

# Apart from his batting, Banton can also keep wickets.

Banton had a successful stint with Somerset in the 2019 domestic season and that caught selectors eye. He then went on to play in various leagues around the world. Banton is more likely to bat in the middle-order for Knight Riders.

