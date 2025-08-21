Mumbai, August 21: Team India for the Asia Cup 2025 was unveiled on Tuesday, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading the squad and Shubman Gill as his deputy, with several major names missing out. Let's take a look at the players who will miss out from the Asia Cup 2025 squad. India's Matches in Asia Cup 2025: Check Schedule for Men in Blue in Continental Cricket Tournament.

1. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer, who had an incredible IPL season this year for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), scoring 604 runs in 17 matches, was left out of the squad.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo Credit: X/@ybj_19)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had incredible IPL seasons this year for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), has been left out. Jaiswal is not in the main squad, but rather in the reserves group alongside other players.

3. Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna (Photo Credit: Twitter/@toisports)

Prasidh Krishna was left out of the squad despite being the Purple Cap holder for most wickets in IPL 2025, with 25 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 19.52.

4. KL Rahul

KL Rahul (Photo Credit: X/@klrahul)

In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, KL Rahul emerged as the third-highest run-getter, with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries and two fifties and a best score of 137. He was India's second-highest run-getter in the series, behind skipper Shubman Gill (754 runs). What Cost Shreyas Iyer His Place in Team India's Squad for Asia Cup 2025? Here Are Some Possible Reasons.

5. Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Ravi Bishnoi made his T20I debut for India in February 2022. In the same year, he made his ODI debut as well. In 42 T20 for India, Bishnoi has grabbed 61 wickets at an average of 19.37 and an economy of 7.35.